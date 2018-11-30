$0.13 EPS Expected for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Advanced Disposal Services also reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ADSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Advanced Disposal Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. First Analysis increased their target price on shares of Advanced Disposal Services to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $26.95. 425,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,398. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,600,000 after buying an additional 415,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,628,000 after buying an additional 240,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,555,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,454,000 after buying an additional 643,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,736,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,262,000 after buying an additional 341,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,895,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 299,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

