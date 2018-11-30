$0.19 EPS Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.70 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

GOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 304,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

