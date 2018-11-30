$0.19 EPS Expected for J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for J C Penney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.08. J C Penney posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on JCP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Argus downgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J C Penney from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded J C Penney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCP. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 132.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 3,772.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 125,556 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.42. 71,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,696,634. J C Penney has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $465.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.97.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

