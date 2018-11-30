$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2018

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. Bank of Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Commerce.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million.

Several brokerages have commented on BOCH. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Commerce from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Joseph Gibson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Sundquist acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 116,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,318.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $155,120. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 41,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 390.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 61,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOCH traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.99. 6,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $200.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

