$0.24 EPS Expected for BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BBVA Banco Frances’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BBVA Banco Frances will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BBVA Banco Frances.

BFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Santander downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 7,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,792. BBVA Banco Frances has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.46.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

