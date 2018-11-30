$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for F.N.B. Corp (FNB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.18 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of FNB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.26. 2,598,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other F.N.B. news, Chairman Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $72,865.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 262,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,313.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry C. Robinson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $28,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,747.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $257,895 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $64,451,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 433.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,088,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,871,000 after buying an additional 3,321,888 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $39,646,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 112.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,502,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,419,000 after buying an additional 2,380,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $26,563,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

