$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. Nomad Foods reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Nomad Foods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 13.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 48.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

