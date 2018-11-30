$0.36 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.01 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price objective on Hope Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

In other Hope Bancorp news, COO David P. Malone acquired 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,301.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 106.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 47.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $15.20. 964,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,439. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

