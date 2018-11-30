$0.36 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.01 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price objective on Hope Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

In other Hope Bancorp news, COO David P. Malone acquired 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,301.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 106.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 47.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $15.20. 964,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,439. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

