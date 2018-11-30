-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferrellgas Partners’ earnings. Ferrellgas Partners reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferrellgas Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ferrellgas Partners.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $347.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.36 million.

FGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ferrellgas Partners by 5,831.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrellgas Partners during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ferrellgas Partners by 192.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ferrellgas Partners during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ferrellgas Partners by 29.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FGP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 621,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

