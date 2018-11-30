-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). EXACT Sciences reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on EXACT Sciences from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $529,023.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $4,022,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,968 shares of company stock worth $27,418,499. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.98. 1,642,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 12.08 and a quick ratio of 11.72. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.77 and a beta of 1.21.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

