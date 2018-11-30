$0.52 EPS Expected for First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. First Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of FHB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 95,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,482. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

In other news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $574,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 106.4% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 87.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 64.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

