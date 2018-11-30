$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,932,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 816,014 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,238,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after acquiring an additional 218,100 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,094,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,142 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 217,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.