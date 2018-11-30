$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Webster Financial Co. (WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Webster Financial posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Webster Financial had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

WBS stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,616. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $120,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,783.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,461,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,873,000 after acquiring an additional 270,130 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 60,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 66,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

