$158.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cray Inc. (CRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) will announce $158.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. Cray posted sales of $166.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cray will report full-year sales of $450.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.60 million to $450.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $487.20 million, with estimates ranging from $472.40 million to $502.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cray.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 million. Cray had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRAY shares. BidaskClub raised Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cray has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of CRAY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. 8,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,273. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.35. Cray has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

In related news, VP Brian C. Henry sold 18,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $451,554.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,244.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,890.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,654 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cray by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 681,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,758,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cray by 10.6% during the third quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Cray by 2.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cray by 31.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cray by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

