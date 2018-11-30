1,592,889 Shares in Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,592,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.30% of Genesis Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,689,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,672,000 after acquiring an additional 498,828 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,652,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,530,000 after acquiring an additional 584,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,356,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,405,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,394,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,947,000 after acquiring an additional 346,917 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,015.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.77. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Genesis Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Genesis Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

