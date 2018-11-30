182,825 Shares in Masimo Co. (MASI) Purchased by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 182,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,769,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Masimo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 71,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Masimo by 36.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Security Asset Management increased its position in shares of Masimo by 4.4% during the third quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 12,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 3.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Masimo stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.62 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 17.08%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $165,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $226,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,106 shares of company stock worth $64,942,221 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

