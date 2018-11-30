$188.11 Million in Sales Expected for BioScrip Inc (BIOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) will report $188.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioScrip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.32 million to $190.70 million. BioScrip reported sales of $217.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioScrip will report full year sales of $713.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.66 million to $716.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $758.77 million, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $761.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioScrip.

Get BioScrip alerts:

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIOS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioScrip from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BioScrip in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioScrip has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

BioScrip stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 57,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.42. BioScrip has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venor Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BioScrip by 0.3% during the third quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 14,475,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioScrip by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioScrip by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,987,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BioScrip by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 179,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioScrip by 10.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,682,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 257,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioScrip (BIOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioScrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioScrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.