$19.07 Million in Sales Expected for Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (MLNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) to report sales of $19.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.50 million. Melinta Therapeutics posted sales of $4.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $74.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.40 million to $93.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $94.64 million, with estimates ranging from $80.80 million to $101.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Melinta Therapeutics.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.55. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 202.31% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ:MLNT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 12,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,542. Melinta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 101.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 47,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 411.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 64,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

