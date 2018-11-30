1ST TR FTSE EPR/COM (FFR) Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in 1ST TR FTSE EPR/COM (NYSEARCA:FFR) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR FTSE EPR/COM were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR FTSE EPR/COM during the third quarter worth $139,000.

1ST TR FTSE EPR/COM stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. 1ST TR FTSE EPR/COM has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $46.68.

1ST TR FTSE EPR/COM Profile

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield of an equity index called the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index (the Index).

