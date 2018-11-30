$2.46 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report sales of $2.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 million and the highest is $2.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $80,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,975%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 million to $7.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.06 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $23.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million.

AVEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. National Securities downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $2,232,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin sold 1,147,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $2,145,017.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,540,109 shares of company stock worth $2,864,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 73,519 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 227,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 98,009 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 284,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 18,698,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,891,000 after acquiring an additional 914,316 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. 3,358,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,901. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.00.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.