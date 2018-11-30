20,275 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Purchased by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.8% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $175.62 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $181.92.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

