21,484 Shares in AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Acquired by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,608,000 after acquiring an additional 348,882 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,243,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,867,000 after acquiring an additional 717,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AbbVie by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,210,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,786,000 after acquiring an additional 438,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,824,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,001,000 after acquiring an additional 157,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,479,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after acquiring an additional 451,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

