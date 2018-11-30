22,540 Shares in Infinera Corp. (INFN) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Infinera by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,804,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,084,000 after buying an additional 1,265,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,961,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,849,000 after buying an additional 1,222,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Infinera by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 442,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Infinera by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 194,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Infinera by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 203,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 173,699 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Infinera Corp. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.39.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $200.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, COO David W. Heard purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,081.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Fallon purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $231,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,300. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Infinera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

