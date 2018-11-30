2U (TWOU) Shares Up 7.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $57.28 and last traded at $57.00. 1,164,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 619,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

Specifically, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,090,224.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $840,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. BidaskClub raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. DA Davidson set a $80.00 price target on shares of 2U and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -107.11 and a beta of 0.34.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in 2U by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in 2U by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

