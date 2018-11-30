30,114 Shares in Nike Inc (NKE) Purchased by Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,114 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,740,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,309,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $449,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nike by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,226,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,548 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 2,820.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,169,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $1,413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,219,350 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Nike from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $81.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Pivotal Research set a $85.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Nike to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.74.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $74.34 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

