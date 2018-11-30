$311.00 Million in Sales Expected for Aegion Corp (AEGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) will report $311.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $312.00 million. Aegion reported sales of $337.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegion will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aegion.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $339.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegion in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aegion from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

AEGN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 160,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $621.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.01. Aegion has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

In related news, CFO David F. Morris bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegion by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,594,000 after buying an additional 161,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegion by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after buying an additional 75,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aegion by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Aegion by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 729,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aegion by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

