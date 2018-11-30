3,119,334 Shares in Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,119,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.58% of Avanos Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $360,568,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $66,612,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $63,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $52,359,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $46,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Avanos Medical news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $151,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Wesley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $47,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $286,685. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $46.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.86. Avanos Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

