$370.94 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post sales of $370.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $373.34 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $339.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allen J. Gula sold 1,400 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $52,206.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth W. Camp purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $110,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,064.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,945,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,066,000 after buying an additional 1,210,436 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 52.3% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,597,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,245,000 after buying an additional 891,789 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $766,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 23.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 179,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 34,263 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $78,199,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

