$38.50 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will report $38.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.70 million and the highest is $40.30 million. Kamada posted sales of $35.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $105.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.95 million to $107.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $127.92 million, with estimates ranging from $127.35 million to $128.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Kamada had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on Kamada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Shares of KMDA opened at $5.20 on Friday. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $208.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,866 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 155,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 104,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,512,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 297,636 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

