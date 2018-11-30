38,508 Shares in Foresight Energy LP (FELP) Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,508 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Separately, Accipiter Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foresight Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accipiter Capital Management LLC now owns 7,705,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,592,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Foresight Energy alerts:

Shares of Foresight Energy stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Foresight Energy LP has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $293.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Foresight Energy LP will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FELP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foresight Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Foresight Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on Foresight Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/38508-shares-in-foresight-energy-lp-felp-purchased-by-freestone-capital-holdings-llc.html.

About Foresight Energy

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.