4,100 Shares in ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Acquired by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

