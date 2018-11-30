4,318 Shares in Citigroup Inc (C) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,369.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,535,375 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 55.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,175,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,152,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,881 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,721,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,367,000 after purchasing an additional 86,466 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.66.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

