5,209 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 577.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $229,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 216.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

NYSE EPC traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $41.78. 1,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,936. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

