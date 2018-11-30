54,339 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Purchased by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,402,000 after buying an additional 228,163 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 192.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,725,000 after buying an additional 164,306 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $14,333,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $16,815,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3,156.2% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 134,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 130,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $86.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.94. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $589,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,121.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 4,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $425,905.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,747 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,171 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

