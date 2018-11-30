58,543 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $684,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 330,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,198,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 83,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 186,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $252.24. The company had a trading volume of 335,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,945. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.42 and a twelve month high of $270.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “58,543 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/58543-shares-in-vanguard-sp-500-etf-voo-purchased-by-sowell-financial-services-llc.html.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.