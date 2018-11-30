59,282 Shares in Phillips 66 (PSX) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

In related news, Director J Brian Ferguson bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $1,984,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $92.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

