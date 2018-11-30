7,300 Shares in USG Co. (USG) Acquired by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of USG Co. (NYSE:USG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in USG by 1,205.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 99,149 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USG by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in USG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in USG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in USG by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,157,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,118,000 after buying an additional 390,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. USG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of USG stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. USG Co. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

USG (NYSE:USG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). USG had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.00 million. Research analysts forecast that USG Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USG news, EVP Matthew F. Hilzinger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $1,075,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 32,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $1,388,363.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,238.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,363. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

