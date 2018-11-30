$81.94 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will report sales of $81.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.54 million to $82.33 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $55.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $325.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $327.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $341.63 million, with estimates ranging from $334.72 million to $348.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.74 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.75. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

