Abacus Mining and Exploration (AME) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 2.71

Press coverage about Abacus Mining and Exploration (CVE:AME) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Abacus Mining and Exploration earned a news impact score of 2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Abacus Mining and Exploration stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. Abacus Mining and Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.20.

Abacus Mining and Exploration Company Profile

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company currently focused on its optioned Willow copper-gold property located near Yerington, Nevada in which it can acquire up to a 75% ownership interest, and the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims.

