Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $74.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $366,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,828.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $4,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,133,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,112,570. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,069.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

