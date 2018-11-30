ABIOMED (ABMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ABIOMED from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.78.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $331.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.35. ABIOMED has a 1 year low of $186.72 and a 1 year high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $181.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $4,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,172,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the third quarter worth $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in ABIOMED by 160.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ABIOMED in the third quarter valued at $162,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at $175,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

