ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Position Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,301,713 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $361,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ABIOMED by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,127,000 after purchasing an additional 290,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ABIOMED by 35.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,551,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,610,000 after purchasing an additional 401,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ABIOMED by 6.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 738,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,281,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ABIOMED by 34.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 691,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,988,000 after purchasing an additional 176,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in ABIOMED by 1,030.0% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 638,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,325,000 after purchasing an additional 582,318 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ABIOMED from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $396.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.78.

In other news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $4,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,172,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ABMD opened at $331.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 135.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.72 and a 52-week high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/abiomed-inc-abmd-position-trimmed-by-baillie-gifford-co.html.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.