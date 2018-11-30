Acadia Healthcare Company Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACHC. Mizuho set a $37.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of ACHC opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $45.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,883,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

