Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $29.28.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.66 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.52%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,475 shares of company stock valued at $153,760. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 391,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 54,784 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $751,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

