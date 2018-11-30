Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 807.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 214.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

