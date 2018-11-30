ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) Position Trimmed by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 786,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 374,591 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 710.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 63.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,482.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Boris Elisman purchased 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $50,542.84. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,167,639.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,647 shares of company stock valued at $156,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $808.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $507.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

