AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.31. 65,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,764,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

ACRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela P. Palmer purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,451.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Badri N. Dasu sold 28,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $141,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,061 shares in the company, valued at $270,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,700 shares of company stock worth $123,144. 25.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 433,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,094.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 273,644 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 112,919 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/acelrx-pharmaceuticals-acrx-shares-down-3-8.html.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.