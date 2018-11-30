Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $8.75 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,578.24% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Stephen A. Tullman bought 7,100 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 177,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,398. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anand Mehra bought 372,093 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 561.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

