Actinium (ACM) Market Capitalization Tops $303,588.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00001208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last week, Actinium has traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $303,588.00 and approximately $13,326.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00040171 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000844 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 86.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000090 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 6,268,850 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

