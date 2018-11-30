Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,974,267 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 3,279,414 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,077,075 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,269.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 359,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 154,403 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000.

Shares of ATNM opened at $0.57 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATNM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital set a $6.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $5.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.55.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies for myeloablation and conditioning of the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) age 55 and older.

